Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2021: ARDX,BHG,BYSI

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 0.2%.

In company news, Ardelyx (ARDX) climbed almost 22% after the drug maker late Tuesday announced plans for the commercial launch of its Isbrela treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults during the second quarter of 2022. The company is expecting Isbrela to generate as much as $500 million in yearly sales.

Bright Health Group (BHG) rose 8.4% after the health care insurance overnight announced plans by its NeueHealth subsidiary to open at least 25 clinics in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, increasing its total to more than 70 owned clinics by early 2022. NeueHealth is expecting to generate 2022 revenue of about $2 billion, including a meaningful contribution from external payors.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) plunged 58% to a record low of $5.38 a share after saying the US Food and Drug Administration rejected its new drug application for a combination of its plinabulin drug candidate with a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor to prevent a reduction in white blood cells fellowing chemotherapy, with the agency indicating the results from phase III testing were not sufficiently robust to demonstrate benefit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.