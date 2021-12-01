Health Care Sector Update for 12/01/2021: ABUS,MRNA,ARDX,BHG,BYSI

Health care stocks escaped the brunt of Wednesday's late selloff, with the NYSE Health Care Index still rising 0.8% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index fell 1.7%.

In company news, Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) was nearly 46% higher after a US appeals court rejected Moderna's (MRNA) appeal of a decision upholding disputed Arbutus patents, potentially paving the way for patent infriingement claims against mRNA vaccine makers. Moderna shares plunged nearly 12%.

Arbutus also said its AB-836 drug candidate provided robust antiviral activity in patients with chronic hepatitis B in a phase 1a/1b trial. The next-generation capsid inhibitor also was generally safe and well-tolerated in healthy subjects in either single and multiple doses and in hepatitis B patients receiving once-daily injections of up to 100 milligrams, the company said.

Ardelyx (ARDX) shares climbed almost 7.5% after the drug maker announced plans for the commercial launch of its Isbrela treatment for irritable bowel syndrome in adults with constipation during the second quarter of 2022. The company is expecting Isbrela to generate as much as $500 million in annual sales.

Bright Health Group (BHG) rose 1.4% after the health care insurer's NeueHealth subsidiary said it plans to open at least 25 clinics in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina, increasing its total to more than 70 owned clinics by early 2022. NeueHealth is expecting to generate around $2 billion in FY22 revenue, including a meaningful contribution from external payors.

Among decliners, BeyondSpring (BYSI) plunged over 62% to a record low of $4.79 a share after saying the US Food and Drug Administration rejected its new drug application for a combination of its plinabulin drug candidate with a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor to prevent a reduction in white blood cells following chemotherapy, with the agency indicating the results from phase 3 testing were not sufficiently robust to demonstrate benefit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.