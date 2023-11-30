News & Insights

US Markets
SNGX

Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2023: SNGX, IMGN, ABBV

November 30, 2023 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Soligenix (SNGX) shares soared 183% after it said Thursday the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its investigational new drug application for a phase 2a trial of SGX945, or dusquetide, as a potential treatment for aphthous ulcers in Behcet's Disease.

AbbVie (ABBV) and ImmunoGen (IMGN) said Thursday that they have signed an agreement for AbbVie to buy ImmunoGen and its ovarian cancer therapy Elahere. ImmunoGen shares surged 83% and AbbVie was up 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNGX
IMGN
ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.