Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2023: SNGX, IMGN, ABBV

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Soligenix (SNGX) shares soared 183% after it said Thursday the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its investigational new drug application for a phase 2a trial of SGX945, or dusquetide, as a potential treatment for aphthous ulcers in Behcet's Disease.

AbbVie (ABBV) and ImmunoGen (IMGN) said Thursday that they have signed an agreement for AbbVie to buy ImmunoGen and its ovarian cancer therapy Elahere. ImmunoGen shares surged 83% and AbbVie was up 2.4%.

