Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2023: JNJ, SNGX, ABBV, IMGN

November 30, 2023 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) MedTech unit said Thursday it has completed the $400 million acquisition of privately held medical device maker Laminar. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.8%.

Soligenix (SNGX) shares soared 143% after it said Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its investigational new drug application for a phase 2a trial of SGX945, or dusquetide, as a potential treatment for aphthous ulcers in Behcet's Disease.

AbbVie (ABBV) and ImmunoGen (IMGN) said Thursday that they have signed an agreement for AbbVie to buy ImmunoGen and its ovarian cancer therapy Elahere. ImmunoGen shares surged 82% and AbbVie was up 2.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

