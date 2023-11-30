Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2023: IMGN, ABBV, XENE, CALT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing by 0.7% recently while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) was rallying by over 83% amid an agreement for AbbVie (ABBV) to acquire ImmunoGen and its ovarian cancer therapy Elahere. The deal will value ImmunoGen at about $10.1 billion.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) was up more than 4% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 8.5 million shares of its common stock at $32.50 per share for expected gross proceeds of $300 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) said it launched a phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate setanaxib in patients with Alport syndrome, a disease that damages the blood vessels in the kidneys. Calliditas Therapeutics was down 1.2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.