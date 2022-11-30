US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2022: HZNP,SNY,JNJ,AMGN,CRL,ACER,CRL

November 30, 2022 — 01:45 pm EST

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down less than 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) raced almost 27% higher after the Irish biotechnology company overnight said it was "engaged in highly preliminary discussions" with several potential buyers, including French drugmaker Sanofi (SNY), and US-based giants Amgen (AMGN) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen unit. Horizon said the suitors have until the close of business on Jan. 10 to make an offer or withdraw from the process.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER) added 8.6% after the specialty drug maker Wednesday said CEO Chris Schelling and board chairman Steve Aselage plan to buy 1.2 million of its shares through for a $1.5 million private placement priced at $1.22 per share. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, the company said.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) slid 6.7% after saying it expects supplies of non-human primates used in medical research will be limited for some time after federal prosecutors in Florida charged a supplier and two government officials from Cambodia earlier this month for illegally importing the animals into the US. While Charles River has done no business with the defendants, Cambodia has long been its primary source for chimpanzees, monkeys and other primates and the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it was exploring alternative sources to mitigate the anticipated shortfall.

