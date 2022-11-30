Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2022: ARGX, AGLE, CI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 1% higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was recently marginally lower.

Argenx (ARGX) was up more than 6% after saying it agreed to acquire a priority review voucher in the US for $102 million to support the future marketing application for autoimmune disorder drug candidate, efgartigimod.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) was retreating by over 59% after saying it no longer plans to release preliminary clinical data from the ongoing phase 1/2 study of pegtarviliase, the company's proposed treatment of Classical Homocystinuria genetic disorder, in Q4 after the leadership change and "related evaluation of near-term corporate and clinical development strategy." The company also said it appointed Jeffrey Goldberg as its chief executive officer, president, and board member, effective Nov. 29.

Cigna (CI) reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $23.10 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $23.19. Cigna was slightly lower in recent market activity.

