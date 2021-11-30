Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2021: OLMA,MRNA,CPIX,FWBI

Health care stocks were catching up with Tuesday's markets retreat late in Tuesday's session, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.3% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) fell 1.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index declined 0.8%.

In company news, Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) plunged Tuesday, at one point sinking almost 61% to a record low of $8.57 a share, after saying a falsified version of an upcoming poster presentation about phase 1/2 testing of its OP-1250 drug candidate in patients with certain forms of breast cancer was circulating on social media. Olema separately said initial trial data demonstrated "highly attractive pharmacokinetics, favorable tolerability and clear efficacy signals" for OP-1250, including a 43% clinical benefit rate among patients in the mid-stage study.

Moderna (MRNA) shares dropped 4.2% after CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times that current COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the omicron variant than against previous forms of the virus.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) rallied, recently soaring 150% to its best share price since November 2019, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded label for its Caldolor pain reliever, now allowing the intravenous ibuprofen formulation to be administered just prior to surgeries to minimize pain after the procedures.

First Wave Biopharma (FWBI) climbed 6.5% after an independent data monitoring committee recommended the company continue patient enrollment for the second part of a phase 2 trial of its FW-COV antiviral candidate to remove the virus causing COVID-19 from the gastrointestinal tract. The decision follows data showing no safety issues among the first 25 patients enrolled in the mid-stage study.

