Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2021: MRNA, PFE, IMGN, MEIP, UNH

Health care stocks were mixed ahead of Tuesday's market open. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) declined 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged.

Moderna (MRNA) declined more than 2% after the company's Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview that existing COVID-19 vaccines might be less effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pfizer (PFE) was up more than 1% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Food and Drug Administration is poised to approve booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds by next week.

In company news, ImmunoGen (IMGN) surged past 48% after the biotechnology company reported "positive" topline efficacy and safety data from a pivotal trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who were previously treated with Avastin.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) were 10% higher after saying that treatment with the zandelisib drug in follicular lymphoma patients showed a complete response rate of more than 35%.

UnitedHealth (UNH) said it expects 2021 adjusted EPS at $18.75 to $18.90 compared with its prior projection of $18.65 to $18.90 per share and the Street consensus estimate of $18.84 per share. Shares of the managed health care company slipped 1.3%

