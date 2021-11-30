Health Care Sector Update for 11/30/2021: MRNA, CPIX, FWBI

Health care stocks were catching up with Tuesday's markets retreat, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) dropped 4% after CEO Stephane Bancel said during an interview with the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the omicron variant than previous forms of the coronavirus.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) rallied Tuesday, recently soaring 150% to its best share price since November 2019, after the US Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded label for its Caldolor pain reliever, now allowing the intravenous ibuprofen formulation to be administered just prior to surgeries to minimize pain after patients wake up from their procedures.

First Wave Biopharma (FWBI) climbed over 6% after saying an independent data monitoring committee recommended the company continue patient enrollment for the second part of a phase II trial of its FW-COV antiviral candidate to remove the virus causing COVID-19 from the gastrointestinal tract. The decision follows data showing no safety issues among the first 25 patients enrolled in the mid-stage study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.