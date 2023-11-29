News & Insights

US Markets
SEEL

Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2023: SEEL, EGRX, VVOS, CI, HUM

November 29, 2023 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index slightly higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally lower.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1%.

In corporate news, Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) shares tumbled almost 46% after the company said late Tuesday it priced an underwritten public offering of shares and accompanying warrants.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) said Wednesday it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq because it failed to file its quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission within the prescribed timeframe. Its shares slumped 32%.

Cigna (CI) and Humana (HUM) are in talks to merge in a stock-and-cash deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Cigna shares tumbled past 7%, and Humana fell 5.4%.

Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) said Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for its oral device treatment for severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults. Its shares soared more than 800%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEEL
EGRX
VVOS
CI
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.