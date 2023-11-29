Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2023: SEEL, EGRX, VVOS, CI, HUM

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index slightly higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally lower.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1%.

In corporate news, Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) shares tumbled almost 46% after the company said late Tuesday it priced an underwritten public offering of shares and accompanying warrants.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) said Wednesday it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq because it failed to file its quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission within the prescribed timeframe. Its shares slumped 32%.

Cigna (CI) and Humana (HUM) are in talks to merge in a stock-and-cash deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Cigna shares tumbled past 7%, and Humana fell 5.4%.

Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) said Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for its oral device treatment for severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults. Its shares soared more than 800%.

