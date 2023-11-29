News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2023: PDCO, VERV, PHG, XLV, IBB

November 29, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently gaining 0.6%.

Patterson (PDCO) was shedding over 10% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.59.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) was slipping 13% after it priced an underwritten offering of common shares and a concurrent private placement for total gross proceeds of about $148 million.

Koninklijke Philips (PHG) was down more than 2% after saying it is in talks with the US Food and Drug Administration over reports of overheating with its Philips DreamStation 2 machines after the regulator warned patients about the devices.

