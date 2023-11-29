News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2023: CI, HUM

November 29, 2023 — 01:49 pm EST

Health care stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.4%.

In company news, Cigna (CI) and Humana (HUM) are in talks to merge in a stock-and-cash deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Cigna shares tumbled 7%, and Humana fell 3%.

Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) said Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for its oral device treatment for severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults. Its shares soared 296%.

