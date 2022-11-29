Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2022: BNGO,APEN,BSX,VTRS

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.4% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was dropping 0.5%.

In company news, Bionano Genomics (BNGO) fell 3.9% on Tuesday, giving back an early 4.4% advance, after the genome analysis software firm overnight announced its purchase of Purigen Biosystems for $32 million in cash at closing plus up to $32 million more as the automated nucleic acid extraction and purification company achieves certain milestones.

Viatris (VTRS) rose fractionally, climbing 0.6% after the branded and generic drugs maker completed the $3.34 billion sale of its biosimilars business to a subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Biocon. The deal, which includes a 12.9% equity staked in Biocon Biologics, is expected to trim revenue for its current FY22 by around $80 million and reduce earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by about $20 million this year.

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) was nearly 68% higher, staying within close range of its best share price since April 2017, after agreeing to a $615 million buyout offer from Boston Scientific (BSX), which will pay $10 in cash for each Apollo share, representing a 66.7% premium over Monday's closing price. Boston Scientific shares were rising 1.4% this afternoon.

