Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2022: APEN, BSX, NVCN, AZN, XLV, IBB

November 29, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.08% higher and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.04% recently.

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) was surging past 63% after Boston Scientific (BSX) said it has agreed to acquire the company for $10 per Apollo Endosurgery share in cash, or an enterprise value of $615 million.

Neovasc (NVCN) was up more than 1% after saying it plans to randomize about 380 patients at up to 50 sites in North America in the COSIRA-II trial, the US investigational device exemption study for Neovasc Reducer as a treatment for refractory angina.

AstraZeneca (AZN) said it will acquire biotechnology company Neogene Therapeutics for a total consideration of up to $320 million and on a cash and debt-free basis. AstraZeneca was marginally advancing recently.

