Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2021: KRYS, NRXP, MRK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rallying premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up 0.70% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was more than 2% higher in recent trading.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) was surging past 133% as it reported positive topline results from its GEM-3 trial of the investigational non-invasive, topical gene therapy beremagene geperpavec or Vyjuvek for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare and severe monogenic disease that affects the skin and mucosal tissues.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) was rallying part 51% after saying patients with critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure showed "substantial improvement" after being treated with Zyesami (aviptadil), compared with existing therapies such as remdesivir.

Merck (MRK) said the European Commission has approved Keytruda paired with Lenvima, the oral multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Merck was down more than 2% in recent trading.

