Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2021: ADGI,KRYS,SGRY

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) soared 89% on Monday after saying its ADG20 antibody candidate appears to neutralize all of the spike protein mutations of the newly detected Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. ADG20 also should retain activity against Omicron due to the highly conserved and immunorecessive nature of the epitope recognized by the antibody, Adagio said.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS) more than doubled in value, at one point surging 159% to a record $102.99 a share, after saying that its Vyjuvek gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa meet the primary endpoint in a phase III study.

Surgery Partners (SGRY) rose 6.2% following a Stifel upgrade of the surgical facilities network to buy from hold.

