Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, CANF, REGN, AZN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.36%
PFE: -0.05%
ABT: Flat
MRK: -0.62%
AMGN: Flat
The leading health care stocks were mixed during pre-market trading hours on Friday.
Health care stocks moving on news include:
(+) Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (CANF), which rose more than 47% after reporting a net loss of $0.11 per share in the first nine months of 2019 compared with a loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. Revenue declined to $1.84 million from $3.53 million in the 2018 period.
(-) AstraZeneca (AZN), which declined less than 1%. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental biologics license application and granted priority review for Imfinzi, a lung cancer drug.
In other sector news:
(=) Regeneron (REGN) was flat after announcing that its Ebola virus drug REGN-EB3 has achieved among the highest survival rates among four treatments tested in a recent clinical study.
