Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2019: ARWR,XERS,AZN

Health care stocks were retreating in Friday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping more than 0.4% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing nearly 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) rose more than 5% after Chardan Capital Markets raised its price target for the gene-silencing drugmaker to $81 per share from $45 and reiterated its buy rating.

In other sector news:

(+) Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) climbed more than 5% after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Paul Edick paid an average of $8.5466 per share for 17,935 shares, increasing his direct stake in the company's stock to 172,935 shares.

(-) AstraZeneca (AZN) declined fractionally Friday. The prescription medicines company said the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review of the supplemental biologics license application for Imfinzi, its lung cancer drug candidate.

