News & Insights

US Markets
RNA

Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2023: RNA, BMY, ARGX, ROIV, IMVT, XLV, IBB

November 28, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were each 0.4% lower recently.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) was rallying more than 26% amid a licensing and research collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to discover, develop, and market up to five cardiovascular targets using the former's antibody oligonucleotide conjugates technology with potential payments of up to $2.3 billion.

Argenx (ARGX) was down more than 8% after saying its Vyvgart Hytrulo drug candidate did not meet the primary endpoint in a study for the treatment of adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to an increased risk of excessive bleeding and bruising.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) unit Immunovant (IMVT) said initial data from a phase 1 trial of IMVT-1402 in healthy adults showed a mean IgG reduction similar to high-dose batoclimab, but with minimal changes in albumin and LDL cholesterol. Immunovant was up more than 4% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNA
BMY
ARGX
ROIV
IMVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.