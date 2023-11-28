Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2023: RNA, BMY, ARGX, ROIV, IMVT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were each 0.4% lower recently.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) was rallying more than 26% amid a licensing and research collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to discover, develop, and market up to five cardiovascular targets using the former's antibody oligonucleotide conjugates technology with potential payments of up to $2.3 billion.

Argenx (ARGX) was down more than 8% after saying its Vyvgart Hytrulo drug candidate did not meet the primary endpoint in a study for the treatment of adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to an increased risk of excessive bleeding and bruising.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) unit Immunovant (IMVT) said initial data from a phase 1 trial of IMVT-1402 in healthy adults showed a mean IgG reduction similar to high-dose batoclimab, but with minimal changes in albumin and LDL cholesterol. Immunovant was up more than 4% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.