Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2023: CABA, THAR, CMND, SLRN

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, the US Food and Drug Administration is investigating T-cell malignancies in patients treated with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies. Shares of Cabaletta Bio (CABA), which is involved in CAR-T cell therapy development, tumbled 28%.

Tharimmune (THAR) said late Monday it priced a public offering of 10 million common shares at $1 apiece for gross proceeds of $10 million. Its shares plunged 73%.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) unveiled "positive" results from its weight loss and metabolic disorder program. Its shares rose 8.7%.

Acelyrin (SLRN) said it recently identified clinical trial execution errors "involving" its contract research organization and one of the vendors engaged by the CRO. Acelyrin shares tumbled 32%.

