News & Insights

US Markets
CABA

Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2023: CABA, THAR, CMND, SLRN

November 28, 2023 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, the US Food and Drug Administration is investigating T-cell malignancies in patients treated with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies. Shares of Cabaletta Bio (CABA), which is involved in CAR-T cell therapy development, tumbled 28%.

Tharimmune (THAR) said late Monday it priced a public offering of 10 million common shares at $1 apiece for gross proceeds of $10 million. Its shares plunged 73%.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) unveiled "positive" results from its weight loss and metabolic disorder program. Its shares rose 8.7%.

Acelyrin (SLRN) said it recently identified clinical trial execution errors "involving" its contract research organization and one of the vendors engaged by the CRO. Acelyrin shares tumbled 32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CABA
THAR
CMND
SLRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.