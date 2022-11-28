Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2022: TCBP,BIIB,CINC,LAB

Health care stocks were mostly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was declining 0.8%.

In company news, TC BioPharm (TCBP) tumbled nearly 29% after the immunotherapy company disclosed plans for a $7.4 million private placement of nearly 1.5 million American depositary shares priced at $5 apiece, or 25.5% below Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of 66-month Class A warrants and 30-month Class B warrants also both exercisable at $5 per ADS.

Biogen (BIIB) dropped 4.7% after the medical journal Science reported a woman who was treated with the company's lecanemab drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease has died, citing an unpublished case report it obtained.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) plunged almost 48% after the cardio-renal medicines company said its baxdrostat drug candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction from baseline levels in mean seated systolic blood pressure compared with a placebo during phase 2 testing.

Among gainers, Standard BioTools (LAB) rose almost 11% after the medical diagnostics and testing company authorized a $20 million stock buyback program running through the end of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.