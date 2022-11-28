US Markets
CINC

Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2022: CINC, AXSM, SRPT, XLV, IBB

November 28, 2022 — 09:25 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.50% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 0.56%.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) was retreating part 47% after saying baxdrostat, a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, failed to meet its primary endpoint of statistically significant change from baseline in mean seated systolic blood pressure versus placebo in the intention to treat the population.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was gaining over 23% in value after saying its drug candidate AXS-05 "significantly" delayed the time to relapse of agitation symptoms in Alzheimer's disease patients, achieving the main endpoint of its phase 3 study.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was up more than 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted priority review for the company's biologics license application for SRP-9001, its proposed treatment of ambulant patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal neuromuscular genetic disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CINC
AXSM
SRPT
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.