Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2022: CINC, AXSM, SRPT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was declining by 0.50% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down 0.56%.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) was retreating part 47% after saying baxdrostat, a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, failed to meet its primary endpoint of statistically significant change from baseline in mean seated systolic blood pressure versus placebo in the intention to treat the population.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) was gaining over 23% in value after saying its drug candidate AXS-05 "significantly" delayed the time to relapse of agitation symptoms in Alzheimer's disease patients, achieving the main endpoint of its phase 3 study.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was up more than 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted priority review for the company's biologics license application for SRP-9001, its proposed treatment of ambulant patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal neuromuscular genetic disease.

