Health Care Sector Update for 11/28/2022: BIIB, CINC, LAB

November 28, 2022 — 02:20 pm EST

Health care stocks were mostly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was declining 0.5%.

In company news, Biogen (BIIB) dropped 3.8% after the medical journal Science reported a woman who was treated with the company's lecanemab drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease has died, citing an unpublished case report it obtained.

CinCor Pharma (CINC) plunged almost 44% after the cardio-renal medicines company said its baxdrostat drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoint of reducing mean systolic blood pressure in people who are seated compared with a placebo during phase 2 testing.

Standard BioTools (LAB) gained almost 12% after the medical diagnostics and testing company plans a $20 million stock buyback program running through the end of 2023.

