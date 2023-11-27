Health Care Sector Update for 11/27/2023: RDHL, VALN, REGN, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.5% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was also 0.5% lower.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) was rallying by over 120% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has awarded five years of market exclusivity for Talicia, a treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection.

Valneva (VALN) was up more than 5.8% after saying the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the company's application for its chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) said their second phase 3 trial of Dupixent in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met its primary endpoint. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was up more than 1.1% pre-bell.

