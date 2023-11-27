Health Care Sector Update for 11/27/2023: RDHL

Health care stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each retreating 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 0.6%.

In corporate news, Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) shares more than tripled after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration awarded five years of market exclusivity for Talicia, a treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) shares almost doubled after the company signed agreements to buy the exclusive global license to develop and commercialize tolimidone, a phase 2 ready asset for type 1 diabetes.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) shares jumped 15% after the company said its Biologics License Application for prademagene zamikeracel, or pz-cel, for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, was granted priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) shares gained 14% after the company said it exceeded full enrollment projections in a phase 2/3 study of its lead compound buntanetap, which is intended to treat people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

