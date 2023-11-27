News & Insights

US Markets
RDHL

Health Care Sector Update for 11/27/2023: RDHL

November 27, 2023 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each retreating 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 0.6%.

In corporate news, Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) shares more than tripled after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration awarded five years of market exclusivity for Talicia, a treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX) shares almost doubled after the company signed agreements to buy the exclusive global license to develop and commercialize tolimidone, a phase 2 ready asset for type 1 diabetes.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) shares jumped 15% after the company said its Biologics License Application for prademagene zamikeracel, or pz-cel, for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, was granted priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) shares gained 14% after the company said it exceeded full enrollment projections in a phase 2/3 study of its lead compound buntanetap, which is intended to treat people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDHL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.