Health Care Sector Update for 11/27/2023: ANVS, ABEO, ARCT

Health care stocks fell Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each declining 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 0.9%.

In corporate news, Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) surged 21% after it said that its Biologics License Application for prademagene zamikeracel, or pz-cel, for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, has been granted priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Annovis Bio (ANVS) shares jumped 15% after the company said it exceeded full enrollment projections in a phase 2/3 study of its lead compound buntanetap, which is intended to treat people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) gained almost 7% after it said Monday that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for its drug candidate ARCT-032 to treat cystic fibrosis.

