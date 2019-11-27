Health Care Sector Update for 11/27/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, ARAV, TNXP, VRCA

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.47%

PFE: +0.21%

ABT: flat

MRK: +0.06%

AMGN: flat

Most of the biggest stocks in the health care sector were trading higher during pre-market hours on Wednesday.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Aravive (ARAV) retreated more than 19% after the biopharmaceutical company priced an underwritten public offering of its common shares at a discount.

(+) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) rose more than 12% after announcing that the official minutes it received following a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration for Tonmya for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were consistent with the guidance from the meeting.

(-) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) was down 2% after reporting that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for VP-102, a drug intended to treat molluscum contagiosum.

