Health Care Sector Update for 11/26/2021: PFE, BNTX, AURA, OCGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.11% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.20%.

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty in children 5 to under 12 years of age. Pfizer was gaining more than 6% in value and BioNTech was up over 9% in recent trading.

Aura Biosciences (AURA) reported a wider net loss of $28.33 per share in Q3 from $14.81 per share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ estimated a net loss of $0.47 per share. Aura Biosciences was up over 4% in recent trading.

Ocugen (OCGN) retreated by more than 15% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a clinical hold on the company's investigational new drug application to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV152, known as Covaxin outside the US.

