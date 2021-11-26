Health Care Sector Update for 11/26/2021: BRKR, KAR, MDP, IAC, QGEN, VALN

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon but outperforming most other sectors, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, meanwhile, was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Bruker BioSciences (BRKR) rose 8.7% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Wednesday said the scientific instruments company will replace KAR Auction Services (KAR) in the S&P MidCap 400 index, which will be taking over magazine publisher Meredith's (MDP) spot in the S&P SmallCap 600 following its upcoming acquisition by IAC/Interactive Corp (IAC) next week.

Qiagen (QGEN) climbed 3.6% after the diagnostics company Friday said its polymerase chain reaction tests remain accurate and effective in detecting the new COVID-19 variant found this week in South Africa.

Valneva (VALN) rallied again on Friday, at one point surging about 20% to a a best-ever $59.84 a share and adding to a 7% advance on Wednesday after announcing an advance purchase deal with the European Commission for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company expects to deliver 24.3 million injections of its VLA2001 vaccine to EU member countries, subject to approval of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.

