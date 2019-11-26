Health Care Sector Update for 11/26/2019: SNOA,ARWR,KIN,XFOR

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.34%

PFE -0.92%

ABT +1.01%

MRK +1.30%

AMGN 0.00%

Health care stocks continue to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking over 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down just over 0.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling less than 0.1%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was fractionally higher after the specialty drugmaker earlier Tuesday priced a best-efforts public offering of around 457,000 common shares at $3.50 apiece, or 15% under Monday's closing price. The stock sale generated $1.6 million in gross proceeds for the specialty drugmaker.

In other sector news:

(+) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) rose more than 18% after the genetic medications company late Monday reported a surge in FY19 revenue to $168.8 million from just $16.1 million during the prior-year period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to generate $166.9 million in revenue during the 12 months ended Sept. 30. The company also earned $0.69 per share during FY19, reversing a $0.65 net loss in FY18.

(+) Kindred Biosciences (KIN) climbed 2% after saying the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine late Monday approved its Zimeta medication for the control of fever in horses. Zimeta is the first drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat equine fever, the company said.

(-) X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) dropped over 20% after the immuno-oncology company Tuesday priced a $65 million public offering of nearly 3.67 million common shares and 1.75 million Class A pre-funded warrants at $12 apiece, representing a 9.4% discount to Monday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.