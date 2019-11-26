Health Care Sector Update for 11/26/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, CCXI, XFOR, SNOA
Top Health Care Stocks
JNJ: -0.45%
PFE: -0.21%
ABT: flat
MRK: +0.35%
AMGN: flat
Leading health care stocks were mixed during pre-bell trading on Tuesday.
Health care stocks moving on news include:
(+) ChemoCentryx (CCXI), which gained more than 324%. The company, along with Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, reported positive topline data from its phase III advocate trial of avacopan for the treatment of patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA vasculitis).
(-) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA), which fell more than 18% after launching a public offering of common shares on a best-efforts basis.
(-) X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), which retreated more than 9% after commencing an underwritten public offering of shares and Class B warrants to purchase its shares.
