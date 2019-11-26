Health Care Sector Update for 11/26/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, CCXI, XFOR, SNOA

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ: -0.45%

PFE: -0.21%

ABT: flat

MRK: +0.35%

AMGN: flat

Leading health care stocks were mixed during pre-bell trading on Tuesday.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(+) ChemoCentryx (CCXI), which gained more than 324%. The company, along with Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, reported positive topline data from its phase III advocate trial of avacopan for the treatment of patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA vasculitis).

(-) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA), which fell more than 18% after launching a public offering of common shares on a best-efforts basis.

(-) X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), which retreated more than 9% after commencing an underwritten public offering of shares and Class B warrants to purchase its shares.

