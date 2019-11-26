Health Care Sector Update for 11/26/2019: ARWR,KIN,XFOR

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were drifting lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking less than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down just over 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing slightly more than 0.2%.

(+) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) rose more than 16% after the genetic medications company late Monday reported a surge in FY19 revenue to $168.8 million from just $16.1 million during the prior-year period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to generate $166.9 million in revenue during the 12 months ended Sept. 30. The company also earned $0.69 per share during FY19, reversing a $0.65 net loss in FY18.

(+) Kindred Biosciences (KIN) rose over 3% after saying the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine late Monday approved its Zimeta medication for the control of fever in horses. Zimeta is the first drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat equine fever, the company said.

(-) X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) dropped 18% after the immuno-oncology company Tuesday priced a $65 million public offering of nearly 3.67 million common shares and 1.75 million Class A pre-funded warrants at $12 apiece, representing a 9.4% discount to Monday's closing price.

