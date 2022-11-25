Health Care Sector Update for 11/25/2022: SPPI,GANX,IINN

Health care stocks were helping the broader markets stay on positive ground on Friday afrternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing just 0.1%.

In company news, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) rose 8% after the oncology and hematology drug maker Friday said it was deprioritizing its poziotinib drug candidate and cutting about 75% of the jobs for its research and development team after receiving a complete response letter from the FDA for the prospective treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. The company said the expected cost savings and restructuring will help it build working capital to support its strategy through 2024.

Gain Therapeutics (GANX) recently was 1% higher, swinging Friday between small gains and losses after Oppenheimer cut its price target for the genetic therapies company by $20 to $10 but reiterated its outperform stock rating.

Inspira Technologies OXY (IINN) fell 1.7% on Friday after the respiratory-support technology company late Wednesday reported a $3.7 million comprehensive net loss for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $2.5 million profit during the same quarter last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.