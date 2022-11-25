US Markets
SPPI

Health Care Sector Update for 11/25/2022: SPPI,GANX,IINN

November 25, 2022 — 12:59 pm EST

Health care stocks were helping the broader markets stay on positive ground on Friday afrternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing just 0.1%.

In company news, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) rose 8% after the oncology and hematology drug maker Friday said it was deprioritizing its poziotinib drug candidate and cutting about 75% of the jobs for its research and development team after receiving a complete response letter from the FDA for the prospective treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. The company said the expected cost savings and restructuring will help it build working capital to support its strategy through 2024.

Gain Therapeutics (GANX) recently was 1% higher, swinging Friday between small gains and losses after Oppenheimer cut its price target for the genetic therapies company by $20 to $10 but reiterated its outperform stock rating.

Inspira Technologies OXY (IINN) fell 1.7% on Friday after the respiratory-support technology company late Wednesday reported a $3.7 million comprehensive net loss for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $2.5 million profit during the same quarter last year.

