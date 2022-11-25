Health Care Sector Update for 11/25/2022: SPPI, BYSI, IINN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.3% recently.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) was slipping past 6% after saying its new drug application for poziotinib has not been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in its current form.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) was down more than 1% after saying it has been notified by Nasdaq about its non-compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price rule for continued listing.

Inspira Technologies OXY (IINN) was slightly declining after it reported a $3.7 million comprehensive net loss for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $2.5 million profit during the same quarter last year.

