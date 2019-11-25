Health Care Sector Update for 11/25/2019: SURF,AQST,MDCO,NVS,CBAY

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.04%

PFE +0.68%

ABT +0.85%

MRK +0.39%

AMGN +1.60%

Health care stocks continued to rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding about 0.9% in value while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 2.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Surface Oncology (SURF) dropped over 19% after the immuno-therapy company said it has secured up to $25 million in debt funding, beginning with an initial $7.5 million tranche, from K2 HealthVentures, a health care-focused specialty lender. The company also is eligible for two more tranches totaling $17.5 million after meeting selected milestones, it said, adding the new loans - together with expected milestone payments from its collaboration with Novartis (NVS) - should carry it into 2022.

In other sector news:

(+) The Medicines Company (MDCO) climbed 22.9% to a record high after the drugmaker Sunday agreed to a $9.7 billion buyout offer from Swiss drug giant Novartis (NVS). The $85-per-share, all-cash bid represents a 45% premium over Medicines Company's Nov. 18 closing price, the last trading day prior to reports the companies were discussing a potential transaction.

(+) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) jumped almost 18% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted early-action approval for its Exservan oral film to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Exservan has already been licensed to privately held Zambon Pharma for commercialization in the European Union, the company said, adding negotiations also are underway for the US commercial rights.

(-) Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) dropped almost 77% to its lowest price since March 2016 after the biopharmaceuticals company said it was stopping all clinical studies of its seladelpar drug candidate. The company said some of the patients experienced atypical findings, including histology characterized as an interface hepatitis presentation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.