Health Care Sector Update for 11/25/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, SRNE, MDCO, NVS, ZIOP

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ: -0.55%

PFE: +0.37%

ABT: +0.20%

MRK: +0.18%

AMGN: +0.33%

The majority of the biggest stocks in the health care sector were trading higher during pre-market hours on Monday.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Medicines Company (MDCO), was up more than 22%, after it signed an agreement under which Swiss drug giant Novartis (NVS) will acquire the firm in a $9.7 billion deal. Novartis retreated 0.7% during pre-bell hours.

(+) Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), which rose over 39% after it reported it received and rejected an unsolicited, all-cash acquisition proposal for between $3.00 and $5.00 per share.

(+) Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) gained more than 4%. The company released new data from two ongoing trials of its Controlled IL-12 platform that show a decrease in tumors in adults with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma multiforme.

