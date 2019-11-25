Health Care Sector Update for 11/25/2019: AQST,MDCO,NVS,CBAY

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, including a slightly more than 0.8% gain for the NYSE Health Care Index while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 rose almost 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing about 2.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) jumped 16% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted early-action approval for its Exservan oral film to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Exservan has already been licensed to privately held Zambon Pharma for commercialization in the European Union, the company said, adding negotiations also are underway for the US commercial rights.

In other sector news:

(+) The Medicines Company (MDCO) climed 22.9% to a record high after the company said on Sunday it agreed to a $9.7 billion buyout offer from Swiss drug giant Novartis (NVS). The $85-per-share, all-cash bid represents a 45% premium over Medicines Company's Nov. 18 closing price, the last trading day prior to reports the companies were discussing a potential transaction.

(-) Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) dropped almost 77% to its lowest price since March 2016 after the biopharmaceuticals company said it was stopping all clinical studies of its seladelpar drug candidate. The company said some of the patients experienced atypical findings, including histology characterized as an interface hepatitis presentation.

