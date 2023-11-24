News & Insights

US Markets
SPRC

Health Care Sector Update for 11/24/2023: SPRC, SEEL, ELAB

November 24, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, SciSparc (SPRC) shares surged 36%. The company said Friday it has launched a clinical trial of SCI-210, its CBD-based therapy candidate for autism spectrum disorder in children.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) shares tumbled 20% after it said Friday its board has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of common shares that will take effect on Tuesday.

Elevai Labs (ELAB) on Friday announced the closing of its initial public offering, raising $6 million. Its shares jumped 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPRC
SEEL
ELAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.