Health Care Sector Update for 11/24/2023: SPRC, SEEL, ELAB

Health care stocks rose Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, SciSparc (SPRC) shares surged 36%. The company said Friday it has launched a clinical trial of SCI-210, its CBD-based therapy candidate for autism spectrum disorder in children.

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) shares tumbled 20% after it said Friday its board has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of common shares that will take effect on Tuesday.

Elevai Labs (ELAB) on Friday announced the closing of its initial public offering, raising $6 million. Its shares jumped 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.