News & Insights

US Markets
ENTA

Health Care Sector Update for 11/24/2023: ENTA, NVO, XLV, IBB

November 24, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) plans to launch its Wegovy anti-obesity drug in Japan in February, and "in a number of countries" over the course of the year, a company spokesperson confirmed to MT Newswires. Novo Nordisk was up 1% in premarket activity.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) was 0.3% lower after it filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENTA
NVO
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.