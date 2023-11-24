Health Care Sector Update for 11/24/2023: ENTA, NVO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was unchanged.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) plans to launch its Wegovy anti-obesity drug in Japan in February, and "in a number of countries" over the course of the year, a company spokesperson confirmed to MT Newswires. Novo Nordisk was up 1% in premarket activity.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) was 0.3% lower after it filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time.

