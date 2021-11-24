US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 11/24/2021: KURA, CSTL, HCM, AZN, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.32% lower, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive in recent trading.

Kura Oncology (KURA) was slipping past 21% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed the phase 1b study of KO-539 for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, on partial clinical hold. The partial hold followed Kura's recent report to the FDA of a patient death possibly associated with differentiation syndrome, an adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL) announced data that it said further strengthens the clinical utility of its DecisionDx gene expression profile tests for skin cancer. A study on the company's DecisionDx-Melanoma risk-stratification test showed that patients with a negative sentinel lymph node, or SLN, but a high-risk DecisionDx-Melanoma result for recurrence-free survival had outcomes similar to patients with a positive SLN. Castle Biosciences was down more than 7% in recent trading.

Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) was over 3% higher after the company and AstraZeneca (AZN) said they have initiated a phase 3 trial in China to evaluate the combination of Orpathys, or savolitinib, and AstraZeneca's Tagrisson, or osimertinib, for the treatment of a type of lung cancer.

Nov 24, 2021

