IINN

Health Care Sector Update for 11/24/2021: IINN,GH,OCUP,KURA

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) falling 0.1% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was rising 0.3%, reversing a midday dip.

In company news, Inspira Technologies (IINN) climbed over 10% after the Israeli medical device company reported a $2.2 million profit for its Q3 ended Sept. 30 compared with net income of $348,000 during the same quarter last year.

Guardant Health (GH) rose 15% after a regulatory filing showed co-CEO Amir Talasaz in recent days bought 104,500 shares at between $91.89 and $99 each, with the Nov. 19-23 open-market transactions increasing his direct stake in the precision oncology company to more than 1.85 million shares. Co-CEO Helmy Eltoukhy last Friday and Tuesday bought 93,331 shares, boosting his direct stake to nearly 1.96 million shares, according to a separate stock ownership filing.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) rose more than 18% after enrolling the first patient in a phase III trial of its Nyxol eye drops as a potential treatment to reverse pharmacologically-induced dilation of the pupil. Top-line results are expected around the end of March, the company said.

To the downside, Kura Oncology (KURA) was ending more than 15% lower, paring a nearly 26% decline to its lowest share price since April 2020, after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on phase II testing of its KO-539 drug candidate in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia following a patient death.

Nov 24, 2021

