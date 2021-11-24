Health Care Sector Update for 11/24/2021: GH,OCUP,KURA

Health care stocks were narrowly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was down less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also marginally lower.

In company news, Guardant Health (GH) shares rose over 13% after a regulatory filing showed co-CEO Amir Talasaz in recent days bought 104,500 shares at prices ranging from $91.89 to $99 per share, with the Nov. 19-23 open-market transactions increasing his direct stake in the precision oncology company to more than 1.85 million shares. Co-CEO Helmy Eltoukhy last Friday and Tuesday also bought 93,331 shares at comparable prices, boosting his direct stake to nearly 1.96 million shares, according to a separate stock ownership filing.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) rose more than 37% after enrolling the first patient in a phase 3 trial of its Nyxol eye drops in reversing pharmacologically-induced dilation of the pupil. Top-line results are expected around the end of March, the company said.

Kura Oncology (KURA) was more than 11% lower, paring an earlier drop of nearly 26% to its lowest share price since April 2020, after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on phase 2 testing of its KO-539 drug candidate in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia following a patient death.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.