Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2022: MESO, XERS, HZNP, AZTA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading higher premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.9% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.8% recently.

Mesoblast (MESO) was climbing past 6%, a day after it reported a fiscal Q1 loss from continuing operations of $0.02 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. Separately, the company said its remestemcel-L therapy showed long-term survival through four years in a phase 3 study of children with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease, a complication of stem cell transplant.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) was up more than 4% after it said has entered a research collaboration and option agreement with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) in which Xeris will use its XeriJect technology platform to develop an injection formulation of teprotumumab and Horizon will have an option to license the technology.

Azenta (AZTA) was advancing by over 2% after it reported an accelerated share repurchase agreement to buy back $500 million of the company's common stock.

