Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2022: JNJ,XERS,HZNP,BMRN

Health care stocks were slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, with both the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) rising 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares were was slipping 0.2%, giving back a fractional gain earlier Wednesday, after its Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. subsidiary said its Spravato drug candidate showed superior efficacy in patients with major depressive disorder compared with currently available treatments during phase 3 testing.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) shares added 4.3% after announcing a new research collaboration and option agreement with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), which will use Xeris' XeriJect platform to develop an injection formulation of its teprotumumab drug candidate.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) stock rose 7.1% after Wednesday saying it "remains on track" for a scheduled pre-licensure inspection of its gene therapy manufacturing facility in Novato, California. It also said the US Food and Drug Administration no longer intends to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the company's biologics license application for Roctavian drug candidate to treat hemophilia A.

