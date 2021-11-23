Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2021: Algs,AADI,TWST,KTTA

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was down 0.4%.

In company news, Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) fell 2.3% after signing a multi-target drug discovery agreement with privately held Vipergen to work on potential treatment for viral infections and liver diseases. Financial terms were not disclosed but Aligos will have exclusive rights to globally commercialize any products resulting from the collaboration.

Aadi Bioscience's (AADI) was down 4.7%, giving back a more than 27% advance earlier Tuesday that followed US regulators approving the company's Fyarro drug candidate as an intravenous treatment for malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors in adult patients whose cancer that has spread or cannot be surgically removed.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) declines 1% after Barclays Tuesday cut its price target for the synthetic DNA company by $10 to $130 a share, while maintaining an overweight rating on the stock.

Among gainers, Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) rallied Tuesday, climbing as much as 285% to a best-ever $8.50 a share, after its Pasithea Clinics subsidiary was approved to offer Spravato nasal spray in London as a treatment for treatment-resistant depression in adults.

