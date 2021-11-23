Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2021: AADI,TWST,KTTA

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Aadi Bioscience's (AADI) was sinking 6.7%, giving back a more than 27% advance earlier Tuesday that followed US regulators approving the company's Fyarro drug candidate as an intravenous treatment for malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors in adult patients whose cancer that has spread or cannot be surgically removed.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) turned narrowly higher, rebounding from a 3.1% decline, after Barclays Tuesday cut its price target for the synthetic DNA company by $10 to $130 a share, while maintaining an overweight rating on the stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA) rallied Tuesday, climbing as much as 285% to a best-ever $8.50 a share, after its Pasithea Clinics subsidiary was approved to offer Spravato nasal spray in London as a treatment for treatment-resistant depression in adults.

