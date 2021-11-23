Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2021: AADI, A, ARWR

Health care stocks were flat in the lead up to Tuesday's opening bell. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was down 0.1% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Aadi Bioscience's (AADI) drug Fyarro for intravenous treatment of certain adult patients with malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor. Shares of the company surged past 23% ahead of the market open.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) gained more than 1% after reporting a wider fiscal 2021 net loss and higher revenue. The company also said that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) agreed to develop and commercialize its investigational RNA interference therapeutic ARO-HSD for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Agilent Technologies (A) fell past 5% despite reporting higher profit and revenue in its most recent quarter.

