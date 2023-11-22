Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2023: JNJ, IBM, ATPC, TRDA, FRLN

Health care stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both gaining 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also climbed 0.6%.

In corporate news, International Business Machines (IBM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health Care Systems are facing a proposed class action over a data breach in August, according to a court filing. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.2%, while IBM rose 0.8%.

Agape ATP (ATPC) shares jumped 22% after the company said it may buy back up to $1 million of its shares over the next six months.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) tumbled 34% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration declined to lift a clinical hold on an investigational new-drug application for a phase 1 trial of ENTR-601-44 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) gained 12% after the company agreed to be acquired by Syncona's newly established portfolio unit for $28.3 million in cash.

