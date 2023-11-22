News & Insights

US Markets
FRLN

Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2023: FRLN, CERT, SNN, XLV, IBB

November 22, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was flat and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.7% higher.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) was gaining over 10% in value after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Syncona's newly established portfolio company for about $28.3 million in cash.

Certara (CERT) was up more than 3% after it announced the launch of a biopharmaceutics software called Simcyp.

Smith & Nephew (SNN) was slightly advancing after saying it has agreed to acquire CartiHeal for an initial consideration of $180 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRLN
CERT
SNN
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.