Health Care Sector Update for 11/22/2023: FRLN, CERT, SNN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was flat and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.7% higher.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) was gaining over 10% in value after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Syncona's newly established portfolio company for about $28.3 million in cash.

Certara (CERT) was up more than 3% after it announced the launch of a biopharmaceutics software called Simcyp.

Smith & Nephew (SNN) was slightly advancing after saying it has agreed to acquire CartiHeal for an initial consideration of $180 million.

